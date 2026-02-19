30-Year Ramadan Tradition: Residents In This UAE Village Share Suhoor Each Night

PUBLISHED: Thu 19 Feb 2026, 7:10 PM



[Editor's note: This article is part of Villages of the UAE, a Khaleej Times editorial series that looks beyond the country's skylines to the quieter communities nestled in its mountains, deserts, wadis, and along its coast. Through the voices of residents and the rhythms of everyday life, the series explores how tradition, place, and people continue to shape the UAE's social fabric.]

As night deepens in the village of Remah, the spirit of Ramadan comes alive beyond prayer and fasting. Each evening, after iftar and before dawn, one household opens its doors to host the entire community for suhoor, a rotating tradition that has become the heart of the holy month.

In the small village called Remah, in Al Ain, suhoor turns into a daily gathering that moves from home to home, bringing families, elders, and children together. Conversations stretch into the early hours, laughter fills the majlis, and neighbours reconnect in an atmosphere of generosity and belonging. For residents, this shared table reminds them that Ramadan is as much about unity as devotion.

Tradition passed down through generations

Khamis Alkhaili, who was born and raised in the village, says the custom is deeply rooted in the community's identity.“We have been doing this since the '90s,” he said.“Our parents started it, and we want it to continue for a long time. We want our children to learn how people in this village come together.”

For Alkhaili and many others, the gathering is never just about food. It preserves the essence of village life where doors stay open, neighbours are close, and no one feels like a stranger.

Different house, same spirit

While the host changes every night, the atmosphere stays the same. Men exchange stories in the majlis, women prepare and arrange the meal together, and children witness unity in action. Laughter continues into the early hours before Fajr prayer, and the sense of belonging is clear.

Maryam Alkhaili says preparations for Ramadan begin early, with families coordinating and planning together.“Every year we prepare for Ramadan as one,” she said.“During the month, no one feels lonely here. Everyone is part of this gathering.”

She adds that the rotating system strengthens shared responsibility, letting each family contribute and take pride in hosting the community.

Giving beyond the table

After the gathering, women sort the remaining untouched food, ensuring it is clean and properly preserved before packing it into boxes. The meals are then distributed to farm workers and low-income families nearby, a daily act of charity that has become essential to the tradition.“We make sure the food is clean and well prepared,” Maryam explained.“They know that every day during Ramadan, a fresh suhoor will reach them.”

Over the years, recipients have come to rely on these nightly deliveries, reinforcing the sense of connection between the village and those around it.

We have become one family

For Abeer, who volunteers each year to deliver the meals, the distribution is the most meaningful part of Ramadan.“Every year, I go to distribute the food to those in need and don't have family to have sahoor with,” she said.“When you see the happiness in their eyes, you feel that we are truly one village. It feels like we have all become one family.”

She describes the moment of handing over the food as simple yet powerful, a reminder that small acts can carry deep impact.



