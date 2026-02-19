UAE To Donate $1.2 Billion To Support Gaza Through Board Of Peace
- PUBLISHED: Thu 19 Feb 2026, 8:35 PM UPDATED: Thu 19 Feb 2026, 8:42 PM
- By: Reuters
The UAE will donate $1.2 billion to support Gaza through Board of Peace, UAE's Deputy Prime Minister said in the group's first meeting on Thursday.
Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Kuwait have said that they will each donate $1 billion dollars.
US President Donald Trump told the meeting that $7 billion has been contributed to a Gaza reconstruction fund that aims to rebuild the enclave once Hamas disarms. He later said the US will make a contribution of $10 billion to the Board of Peace.
