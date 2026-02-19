UAE To Donate $1.2 Billion To Support Gaza Through Board Of Peace

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
The UAE will donate $1.2 billion to support Gaza through Board of Peace, UAE's Deputy Prime Minister said in the group's first meeting on Thursday.

Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Kuwait have said that they will each donate $1 billion dollars.

US President Donald Trump told the meeting that $7 billion has been contributed to a Gaza reconstruction fund that aims to rebuild the enclave once Hamas disarms. He later said the US will make a contribution of $10 billion to the Board of Peace.

ALSO READ
  • 'Unfounded': UAE categorically denies claims it will oversee Gaza's civilian administration
  • UAE President accepts Trump's invitation to join Gaza 'Board of Peace'

