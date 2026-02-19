UAE To Donate $1.2 Billion To Support Gaza Through Board Of Peace

PUBLISHED: Thu 19 Feb 2026, 8:35 PM UPDATED: Thu 19 Feb 2026, 8:42 PM



By: Reuters



Share:







The UAE will donate $1.2 billion to support gaza through Board of Peace, UAE's Deputy Prime Minister said in the meeting on ThursdayAdd as a preferredsource on Google

The UAE will donate $1.2 billion to support Gaza through Board of Peace, UAE's Deputy Prime Minister said in the group's first meeting on Thursday.

Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Kuwait have said that they will each donate $1 billion dollars.

Recommended For You Ramadan 2026: These countries will begin holy month on February 18

US President Donald Trump told the meeting that $7 billion has been contributed to a Gaza reconstruction fund that aims to rebuild the enclave once Hamas disarms. He later said the US will make a contribution of $10 billion to the Board of Peace.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels



'Unfounded': UAE categorically denies claims it will oversee Gaza's civilian administration UAE President accepts Trump's invitation to join Gaza 'Board of Peace'

ALSO READ