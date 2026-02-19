Enclave At Hickory Hill By Toll Brothers Now Open In Argyle, Texas

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ARGYLE, Texas, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, announced the grand opening of Enclave at Hickory Hill, a new Dallas-area luxury home community offering spacious one-acre home sites in the heart of Argyle, Texas. The Sales Center is now open at 11005 Neece Blvd in Argyle.

Combining convenience with rustic elegance, Enclave at Hickory Hill offers beautiful new construction homes in Denton County. The community features a selection of one- and two-story home designs ranging from 3,782 to over 6,000 square feet with 4 to 5 bedrooms, 4.5 to 6 bathrooms, and 3- to 4-car garages. Homes are priced from $1.35 million.





"We are excited to introduce Enclave at Hickory Hill, a community that truly exemplifies the luxury and craftsmanship for which Toll Brothers is known," said Jay Saunders, Division President of Toll Brothers in Dallas. "Home buyers will appreciate the expansive home sites and the opportunity to personalize their homes to fit their lifestyle at our incredible Design Studio."

Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The Design Studio allows customers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.





About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded in 1967 and became a public company in 1986 with common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol“TOL.” Toll Brothers builds new homes and communities in over 60 markets across the United States, serving first-time, move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. The Company also operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, landscape, and building components manufacturing businesses.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Most Admired Home Builder in Fortune magazine's 2026 list of the World's Most Admired Companies®, the ninth year the Company has achieved this honor. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit.

From Fortune, ©2026 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ...

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)