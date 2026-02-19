Toll Brothers Announces New Luxury Home Community Coming Soon To Webster, Texas

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Toll Brothers at Midline offers spacious home sites and resort-style amenities within a premier master plan

WEBSTER, Texas, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest Houston-area community, Toll Brothers at Midline, is coming soon to Webster, Texas. This exclusive collection of 25 single-family homes will offer expansive one- and two-story home designs on 70-foot-wide home sites within the thousand-acre Midline master plan. Site work is underway, and the community is anticipated to open for sale in late spring 2026.









Homes in the Toll Brothers at Midline community will be priced from the upper $600,000s and will range from approximately 3,386 to over 4,651 square feet. Outstanding included features will provide luxury and functionality throughout the home. Customers will also enjoy exceptional personalization options at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows customers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

As part of the Midline master plan, Toll Brothers at Midline residents will enjoy robust onsite amenities at The Midline Club opening summer 2027, including walking and biking trails, a resort-style pool, a luxurious clubhouse and fitness center, parks, playgrounds, and an event lawn. Residents will also enjoy convenient access to high-end shopping and dining at Baybrook Mall, as well as commuter routes that connect seamlessly to downtown Houston and Galveston.

Located within the highly rated Clear Creek Independent School District, students in Toll Brothers at Midline will attend Greene Elementary, Brookside Intermediate, and Clear Brook High School.