D&B Engineers And Architects Grows With Three New Hires

D&B Engineers and Architects, a leading Engineering and Architectural consulting organization specializing in water, wastewater, hazardous waste, architecture, solid waste, civil and environmental engineering, and construction management, has hired three new engineers: Michael Hayes of New Hyde Park, Luke Neilson of Kings Park, and Isabela Valencia of Babylon.

D&B President William“Bill” D. Merklin, P.E. commented,“We're thrilled to welcome these talented engineers to the D&B team. Their skills, energy, and fresh perspectives will strengthen our ability to deliver innovative, high-quality solutions for our clients. At D&B, we take pride in cultivating a culture of collaboration and professional growth, and these new additions reflect our continued investment in the future of engineering excellence.”

Michael Hayes, EIT joins D&B Engineers and Architects as Engineer I in the Water Supply Division at the firm's Woodbury, NY headquarters. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from University of Maine in Orono, ME. Mr. Hayes previously worked for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey in Jersey City, NJ.

D&B Engineers and Architects also welcomes new hire Luke Neilson to its Woodbury, NY office as Engineer I in the Water Supply Division. A recent graduate of State University of New York at Buffalo, Mr. Neilson earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering in 2025.

Isabela Valencia comes to D&B Engineers and Architects as Engineer I in the Wastewater Division at D&B's Woodbury, NY headquarters. She recently earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering Technology from State University of New York at Farmingdale State College.

About D&B Engineers and Architects: For 60 years, D&B Engineers and Architects has been recognized as a regional leader and innovator that delivers sustainable, cost-effective engineering and environmental solutions. The firm's professionals work with partners to develop creative and effective approaches for solving a wide array of challenges with a special emphasis on wastewater management, environmental remediation, and drinking water quality and supply issues. Headquartered in Woodbury, NY, the firm prides itself on implementing environmentally acceptable engineering solutions that offer safe and budget-conscious solutions for clients in the public and private sectors.

