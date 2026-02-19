403
US State Sec. Hails Board Of Peace As Model For Other Complex Situations
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Feb 19 (KUNA) -- US Secretary of State Marco Rubio voiced his hope on Thursday that the newly launched Board of Peace would act as a model for other complex and difficult situations to be resolved in the same way.
Rubio made the remarks while addressing the first meeting of the Board of Peace, which was held under the chairmanship of US President Donald Trump.
"We hope that this can serve as a model for other complex and difficult situations so they can be solved in the same way, but right now the focus is on this one," he remarked.
"We have to get this right. There is no Plan B for Gaza. Plan B is going back to war. No one here wants that," the US secretary added.
"This was a very unique crisis in Gaza, one that the existing international institutions could not solve or figure out. It needed a very specific type solution that required the partnership of all the nations that are here," he noted.
Rubio underlined that Plan A, the only path forward, is one that rebuilds Gaza in a way of enduring and sustainable peace, where everyone can live there side by side with one another and never worry again about returning to conflict, to war, to human suffering, and to destruction.
Earlier in the day, Trump thanked Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, UAE, Morocco, Bahrain, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan and Kuwait for having all contributed more than USD 7 billion toward the relief package.
Kuwaiti Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Jarrah Al-Sabah announced during the board's first meeting Kuwait's contribution of USD one billion in support of the Gaza Board of Peace, underlining Kuwait's commitment to supporting all endeavors to alleviate suffering of the Palestinian people and restore security and stability to the Gaza Strip. (end)
