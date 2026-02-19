403
Kuwait Embassy In Cuba, Consulate In Houston Mark Nat'l Days
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Feb 19 (KUNA) --The Kuwait Embassy in Cuba and the Consulate in the US state of Houston have held two celebrations marking the 65th National Day and the 35th Liberation Day, attended by a number of officials and dignitaries.
In Cuba, Kuwaiti Ambassador Adel Al-Adgham highly congratulated His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, and the Kuwaiti government and people on these two dear occasions.
He prayed to Allah the Almighty to maintain security, safety, and prosperity for Kuwait under the wise leadership.
The ceremony featured senior Cuban officials, including the water minister, deputy foreign minister, and deputy trade minister, along some accredited diplomatic corps representatives and others.
In Houston, the Kuwait Consulate organized a celebration during which sincere congratulations were extended to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, and the government and people of Kuwait.
Among the attendees were the Chief of International Affairs at the Mayor's Office of Trade and International Affairs (MOTIA) in Houston, Gigi Lee, as well as several Gulf and other consuls, Kuwaiti nationals, students, and others.
Announcing February 25 as a friendship day between Houston and Kuwait is a step that shows the deep-rooted relations and bonds of friendship between both sides, the Consulate said.
Such celebrations mirror the keenness of Kuwaiti diplomatic missions to bolster bilateral relations with friendly countries and shed light on Kuwait's national celebrations. (end)
