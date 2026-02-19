Project B Taps Fashion Industry Veteran William Kim As Chief Lifestyle Officer

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Project B, an elite global women's and men's basketball grand prix built for a new generation of athletes and fans, today announced the appointment of William Kim as Chief Lifestyle Officer. In this strategic role, Kim will lead Project B's premium lifestyle business across merchandise, brand collaborations, and cultural partnerships as Project B expands across Europe, Asia, and the Americas to create the most premium cultural platform in global sport.

“We are building a model designed for 2030 and beyond,” said Kim.“It starts with creating exceptional products. We're sourcing the highest quality natural fibers for every moment in an athlete's day and offering those same collections to the broader fan community. From design to supply chain to final consumer experience, we are operating with the same discipline and control as a luxury house, overseeing product, distribution, and brand experience holistically.”

Kim will lead Project B's global lifestyle strategy, integrating sport, fashion, and community into a unified identity centered on quality and iconic design. He will oversee the development of high-quality performance apparel for athletes using natural fibers, elevated collections for fans, and brand collaborations tied to host cities and culture-defining partners. He will also shape an AI-driven commerce model built for a streaming-first, social-native platform, ensuring that product, distribution, and brand experience operate cohesively across markets.

“Basketball is culture,” said Geoff Prentice, Co-Founder of Project B.“From day one, we are building a premium platform rooted in uncompromising quality. Our collections will be crafted from natural fabrics with no synthetics and no shortcuts, designed and developed in house so we control the standard end to end. William understands how to build brands that live beyond the game, and his global perspective and design sensibility will be instrumental as we scale.”

Kim brings extensive international experience in brand building, retail innovation, and cultural strategy, with a track record of elevating global businesses at the intersection of sport, fashion, and consumer experience. He previously served as CEO of Shinsegae International, CEO of Rapha, CEO of AllSaints, Global EVP at Samsung Mobile, SVP at Burberry, and held executive roles within Gucci Group.

As Project B expands into key international markets the appointment signals the company's commitment to building a global cultural platform that will outfit players and fans in the very best natural fibers and high-quality textiles.

About Project B

Project B is a global sports platform built for players and fans. Starting with basketball, Project B is creating a high-stakes, international tournament circuit featuring the world's top men's and women's players, competing in world-class cities across Asia, Europe, and the Americas. Designed for a streaming, social, and mobile-first world, Project B combines live elite competition with deep storytelling, reaching audiences globally.

