Exagrid Achieves Customer Milestone

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- ExaGrid, the leader in Tiered Backup Storage, today announced that over 5,000 customers are actively using its backup storage behind leading backup applications such as Veeam, Commvault, NetBackup, Rubrik, Arcserve, Acronis, SQL Dumps, Oracle RMAN Direct, HYCU, and many other backup applications and utilities.

ExaGrid has achieved many milestones, including:



+81 NPS score

The highest in the backup storage industry

300+ published backup storage customer success stories on its website

More than all competitors combined

200+ Gartner Peer Insights reviews

With a high rating of 4.8/5 stars

24 Industry Awards in the last 3 years

More than any other backup storage provider Over 20 consecutive quarters with positive: Free Cash Flow, P&L and EBITDA

“ExaGrid realized that using standard primary storage behind a backup application is not a strong solution, and with any level of retention it's very expensive as well as vulnerable to security attacks. Inline deduplication appliances such as Dell Data Domain are slow for backup, slow for restores, not scalable, and vulnerable to security attacks. ExaGrid created an entirely new architecture called 'Tiered Backup Storage,' that has a unique front-end Landing Zone for fast backups and restores, a true scale-out architecture so the backup window stays fixed-length as data grows, and a very comprehensive approach to ransomware recovery with Retention Time-Lock (RTL). RTL consists of a non-network-facing tier, Auto Detect & Guard, a delayed delete policy, and immutability. No other solution has this level of ransomware recovery. Lastly, ExaGrid has a second Repository Tier where all retention is kept in a deduplicated format to reduce storage and cost. ExaGrid's 'no planned product obsolescence' program and 5-year price protection are unsurpassed in the industry,” said Bill Andrews, President and CEO of ExaGrid.“When ExaGrid is in an opportunity, the customer chooses ExaGrid over 70% of the time versus primary storage or inline deduplication options from Dell, HPE, NetApp, Pure Storage and others.”

ExaGrid offers a unique support model, assigning customers to a named level 2 support engineer which allows customers to work with the same senior tech all of the time. This support model is highly coveted in the industry. Over 99% of ExaGrid's customers have signed up for the maintenance and support agreement.

There is no other company with a backup storage product that offers this level of functionality, a product that just works, that is not undersized, without forced product obsolescence, with high-level customer support, and a 5-year price protection. ExaGrid has the easiest POC (Proof of Concept) test program in the industry, allowing organizations to test ExaGrid in their production environments. All of these unique benefits have resulted in a growing list of organizations choosing ExaGrid Tiered Backup Storage to protect their data.

About ExaGrid

ExaGrid provides Tiered Backup Storage with a unique disk-cache Landing Zone, long-term retention repository, scale-out architecture, and comprehensive security features, including AI-Powered Retention Time-Lock to recover from a ransomware attack. ExaGrid's Landing Zone provides for the fastest backups, restores, and instant VM recoveries. The Repository Tier offers the lowest cost for long-term retention. ExaGrid's scale-out architecture includes full appliances and ensures a fixed-length backup window as data grows, eliminating expensive forklift upgrades and planned product obsolescence. ExaGrid offers the only two-tiered backup storage approach with a non-network-facing tier (tiered air gap), delayed deletes, and immutable objects to recover from ransomware attacks.

ExaGrid has physical sales and pre-sales systems engineers in the following countries: Argentina, Australia, Austria, Benelux, Brazil, Canada, Chile, CIS, Colombia, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Israel, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Nordics, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Switzerland, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States, and other regions.

Visit us at exagrid or connect with us on LinkedIn. See what our customers have to say about their own ExaGrid experiences and learn why they now spend significantly less time on backup storage in our customer success stories. ExaGrid is proud of our +81 NPS score!

ExaGrid is a registered trademark of ExaGrid Systems, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective holders.

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink