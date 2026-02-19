403
GBP/USD Forex Signal 19/02: Bearish Outlook (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Bearish view
- Sell the GBP/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.3340. Add a stop-loss at 1.3600. Timeline: 1-2 days.
- Buy the GBP/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.3600. Add a stop-loss at 1.3340.
These statements will come a day after minutes showed that officials were split on where rates should go. The minutes showed that officials were not in a hurry to cut rates, with some officials supporting hikes.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewGBP/USD Technical AnalysisThe daily timeframe chart shows that the GBP/USD pair has remained under pressure in the past few days, moving from a high of 1.3866 earlier this year to the current 1.3495. It has moved to the lowest level since January 23 this year.The pair has dropped below the key level at 1.3724, its highest level in September last year. It also dropped below the key support level at 1.3510, its lowest level on February 6.It has dropped below the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) moved below the neutral level at 50.Therefore, the pair will likely continue falling as sellers target the key support level at 1.3340, its lowest level on January 19.
