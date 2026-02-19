Field Program Puts The Central Jordan Valley File On Officials' Table (Watch)

الموقع الرسمي لراديو البلد

The Director of Education in Deir Alla District, Dr. Mazhar Al Rahamneh, said the district had secured the largest share of new school construction projects. He noted that work is underway on a fully integrated school in Umm Hammad to replace a rented facility, with completion expected by June.

Al Rahamneh added that the plan includes six additional classrooms at Dirar Bin Al Azwar School and a new 12 classroom wing at Tal Al Rumman School to end the double shift system. Classroom density currently ranges between 35 and 42 students, which he described as within capacity limits.

On the health front, Director of Health in Balqa Governorate, Dr. Akef Al Suleihat, responded to residents' calls to upgrade the Dirar Primary Health Center to a comprehensive facility. He confirmed that official correspondence has been sent in support of the request, noting the center lies around 11 kilometers from the nearest hospital.

Al Suleihat stressed that the Ministry of Health places strong emphasis on primary care centers as the main gateway for patients. He also revealed plans to establish a specialized dental center at the district level and expand healthcare services to serve Al Balawneh, Ruwayha and Khaznah.

For her part, Director of Culture in Balqa, Dr. Mona Saud, addressed public criticism over limited cultural events, highlighting workshops, youth initiatives and the Deir Alla Cultural Week held last year.

Regarding demands for a permanent cultural center, she said the directorate had coordinated with the Jordan Valley Authority to identify suitable land for a dedicated arts training center. In the meantime, youth centers are being used to host artistic workshops and training activities until a standalone facility is established.

The program also spotlighted the governorate's major water project, valued at 340 million dinars and reportedly 90 percent complete. Despite progress, residents voiced concerns over poor excavation works by contractors and called for restoring affected areas around their homes.

The report reviewed commitments made by Prime Minister جعفر حسان during his field tour, including the establishment of an agro industrial zone aimed at boosting added value in local products and creating job opportunities for young people.

The Community Media Network, شبكة الإعلام المجتمعي, which operates Radio Al Balad and AmmanNet, organized the dialogue session in the Central Jordan Valley as part of its“Field Program.” The discussion examined progress one year after the prime minister's visit and highlighted the gap between official figures and on the ground infrastructure challenges.

During his January 2025 visit to the region, Prime Minister Jaafar Hassan pledged to establish an agro industrial zone designed to shift the Valley from primary agricultural production to a value added hub covering packaging, processing and marketing locally and regionally, reducing waste and improving farmers' incomes.

In the health sector, the prime minister inspected expansion works at Princess Iman Hospital in the Maadi area of Deir Alla District, stressing the need to complete the project and open the outpatient building by June.

Months after the visit, the hospital received new medical equipment, including an ultrasound device, alongside maintenance of air conditioning systems and installation of new units in waiting areas and laboratories. Medical staffing was also reinforced with additional doctors, nurses, pharmacists and technicians to improve service quality and reduce waiting times.

Despite these initiatives, the Central Jordan Valley continues to face structural challenges. These include reliance on seasonal agriculture, income instability driven by market and climate fluctuations, limited storage and processing facilities, mounting pressure on water resources and the need to modernize irrigation systems.

The area also struggles with youth unemployment and limited stable job opportunities, alongside educational challenges related to school accessibility, staffing shortages and infrastructure gaps in some facilities.

Between official commitments and local realities, residents say sustained follow up and stronger executive action remain essential to transform plans into tangible outcomes.

“Field Program” is an initiative implemented by the Community Media Network, Radio Al Balad, to track government visits to governorates, assess what has been delivered, identify obstacles and discuss future priorities through open dialogue between citizens and official representatives.