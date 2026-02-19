MENAFN - Amman Net) >CMN Launches“Maidani” to Track Government Commitments Across Governorates | موقع عمان نت تجاوز إلى المحتوى الرئيس البث المباشر موقع عمان نت

02/19/2026 - 13:14الرابط المختصر Amman net

The Community Media Network which operates Radio Al Balad and AmmanNet, has launched a new program titled Maidani“Field” as part of a project designed to follow up on government visits to Jordan's governorates. The initiative aims to assess progress on official pledges, identify obstacles that have hindered implementation, and discuss pending priorities through open dialogue bringing together citizens and representatives of official and community bodies.

The program debuted with a public discussion session in the Central Jordan Valley, reviewing progress one year after the Prime Minister Jaafar hassan visited the area. The session highlighted a noticeable gap between official figures on completion rates and the service and infrastructure challenges residents continue to face on the ground.

Network Director General Etaf Al Rudan said the initiative reflects the role of independent community media in shedding light on the performance of public institutions and their responsibilities toward citizens, while supporting balanced development across all regions.

She explained that Maidani“Field” monitors the current government's commitments, particularly its outreach beyond the capital through field visits, and tracks what has been delivered, what has stalled, and the reasons behind delays or incomplete projects.

Al Rudan added that the program places particular emphasis on listening directly to residents in their own communities, especially in remote and underserved areas, ensuring their voices reach decision makers. She described the approach as aligned with solutions journalism, combining scrutiny of challenges with a focus on practical progress and future needs.

The initiative comes as part of broader monitoring of the field tours conducted by the Jaafar hassan government, formed on 18 September 2024, which pledged to prioritize on the ground engagement. According to official data, the prime minister visited 130 sites across 35 districts and governorates during the government's first 147 days, resulting in 308 service related measures, 195 of which have been completed.

Founded on 19 March 2007 as a non profit organization, the Community Media Network manages media and cultural projects in Jordan and across the Arab region through its radio and digital platforms.