Swiss Authorities Want More Data Exchange Between Cantonal Police Forces
The government is thus fulfilling the aim of a motion adopted as far back as 2019. The so-called Polap platform will provide access to federal, European and cantonal data, the Federal Department of Justice and Police announced on Thursday.
The law needs to be changed so that the cantonal police forces can be connected to this database, which is already being used at the national and European levels. The aim is to remedy a practice that is reaching its limits in the face of the rise in organised crime. The exchange of information between cantons is currently very patchy.More More Swiss Politics Can Switzerland's cantonal police meet today's challenges?
This content was published on Feb 19, 2026 Switzerland's system of independent cantonal police is facing issues it wasn't designed to tackle, including misconduct and international crime, a new book explains.Read more: Can Switzerland's cantonal police meet today's challe
