Next Ukraine War Negotiations To Take Place In Switzerland: Zelensky

“I just want to point out that the next meeting will also be held in Switzerland,” Zelensky said on Wednesday in an interview with British presenter Piers Morgan.

“I think the positive thing is that we had a meeting in Switzerland,” the president said.“I think that's very important.” He also emphasised the importance of the negotiations process for Europe, the Italian news agency Ansa reported:“When there is war in Europe, we have to find a place, and people – Europeans – have to feel that this is an attack on us and on Europe.”

This content was published on Feb 18, 2026 The two‐day negotiations in Geneva between Russia and Ukraine on bringing an end to the nearly four‐year‐old war have ended without any concrete progress.