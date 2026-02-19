Where UN Special Rapporteur Sees Freedom Of Speech Under Threat In Bangladesh





After its first credible elections in years, Bangladesh is aiming to institutionalise the demands for reform that emerged from 2024 protests. Irene Khan, the UN Special Rapporteur on freedom of opinion and expression, explains the stakes.

Bangladesh has been on the radar of Irene Khan, the UN Special Rapporteur on freedom of opinion and expression – and not just because it is her home country.“Elections are a particular high point when freedom of expression is under threat,” she told Swissinfo by video from Dhaka, a week after the first elections since 2024 protests ousted former prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

And while Khan is positive about the“relatively free and fair” voting procedure on February 12, her views are less upbeat when it comes to freedom of expression.

In the past two years, under an interim government led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, hundreds of journalists were detained on what Khan has previously describedExternal link as“politically motivated, dubious charges of murder, terrorism and other serious crimes”. Many of those targeted were accused of links with the Awami League, the former ruling party which has since been banned.

But expressing political views – even in support of a repressive regime – should not amount to a criminal offence, argues Khan. She is calling for fair trials for those detained.

Will they get them? And after what Khan calls a“festive” polling day, can the new government – under the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), which won a two-thirds majority in parliamentary – live up to its own call for“national unity”, and guarantee the freedoms the country has lacked?

From Germany to Gaza to Switzerland

Khan seems well placed to judge. The 69-year-old has spent a career tracking human rights violations across the globe. Khan is nowadays closely tied to International Geneva as a research associate at the Graduate Institute, and – since 2020 – as the United Nations Special Rapporteur on freedom of opinion and expression. The latter role has seen her criss-cross the world monitoring free speech trends, from the Philippines to Germany to Gaza; she has also raised concernsExternal link in Bern about criminal sanctions under Switzerland's banking secrecy law.

In Bangladesh meanwhile, the question of media freedom is closely wrapped up with a broader issue for the country's democracy: how to deal with the legacy of Hasina – sentenced to death in absentia last year, and now residing in India – and her Awami League supporters. Banning a discredited – if popular – party could help turn the page for a fresh start for Bangladesh. Others warn of“collective punishmentExternal link” and deepened polarisation.

The new prime minister, Tarique Rahman, has offered what Khan describes as a“cryptic” answer to this question. The fate of the Awami League, Rahman said after the election, would be decided by the“rule of law”. In theory, this is the language of liberal democracy; yet in practice, judicial credibility is fragile in Bangladesh. After years of courts toeing the government line, public trust in the rule of law is damaged, Khan explains.

How judges now deal with the cases of detained journalists and cultural figures, especially, will be a test of whether promised judicial reform is a real priority, she says and“if they don't handle it properly, there will be a lot of public discontent”.

