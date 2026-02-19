Brazil's Lula Calls For UN-Led AI Governance

MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) Brasília – Speaking at the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi, India, Brazil's president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva advocated on Thursday (19) for a model of global governance of artificial intelligence led by the United Nations.

“The Fourth Industrial Revolution is advancing rapidly while multilateralism is dangerously retreating. It is in this context that global governance of artificial intelligence takes on a strategic role. Every major technological innovation has a dual character and confronts us with ethical and political issues,” Lula said.

In his remarks, Lula highlighted the Chinese initiative to create an international organization for cooperation in artificial intelligence, focused on developing countries, as well as the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence, developed within the framework of the G7 under the Canadian and French presidencies.

“But none of these forums can replace the universality of the United Nations for an international governance of artificial intelligence that is multilateral, inclusive, and development-oriented,” the president said.

Lula added that the digital revolution and artificial intelligence positively impact industrial productivity, public services, medicine, and food and energy security, but they can also fuel hate speech, disinformation, child pornography, and femicide.

The Summit on the Impact of Artificial Intelligence in New Delhi is the fourth meeting of the so-called Bletchley Process, a series of intergovernmental meetings on the safety and governance of artificial intelligence, launched in Bletchley Park, United Kingdom, in November 2023.

Translated by Guilherme Miranda

Ricardo Stuckert/Brazil Presidency

