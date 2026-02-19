Registration For Brazil Vs. Egypt Match Now Open

MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Fans can now register for the presale of tickets for the friendly match between the men's national teams of Brazil and Egypt. Tickets go on sale next Thursday (26), but the presale starts on Tuesday (24). The match will take place on June 6 in Cleveland, United States, one of the host countries of the FIFA World Cup, alongside Mexico and Canada.

Confirmed on Thursday (19) by the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF), the match against Egypt will take place a week before Brazil's World Cup debut. Brazil's first game in the tournament, in Group C, will be against another Arab team, Morocco, on June 13. The group also includes Scotland and Haiti. The“Pharaohs” are in Group G: they debut against Belgium on June 15, then face New Zealand and Iran. Mohamed Salah is Egypt's star player, while Estevão and Vini Jr. stand out for Brazil.

Before facing Egypt, Brazil will play three other warm-up matches for the tournament: against France and Croatia in March in the U.S., and against Panama, yet to be confirmed for May at the Maracanã in Rio de Janeiro. Since 1960, Brazil and Egypt have met six times, always with Brazil winning. Their last match was in 2011.

Information and pre-sale registration for tickets are available here.

Translated by Guilherme Miranda

© Marina Uezima/Brazil Photo Press via AFP

