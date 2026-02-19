Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

Vossloh supplies railway sleepers for Norway

19.02.2026 / 11:48 CET/CEST

40 percent reduction in CO 2 emissions during production Vossloh will supply concrete sleepers to Norwegian railways over the coming years, thereby contributing to a reduction in greenhouse gases. The use of cement produced with CO 2 capture lowers emissions in production by more than 40 percent compared to the sleepers used previously. The framework agreement, which the Norwegian railway infrastructure operator Bane NOR has concluded with Sateba Norway, a subsidiary of Vossloh, will run for up to eight years and covers the delivery of up to three million sleepers. The order value for the agreed first two years is around €50 million. In addition to quality and price, environmental aspects were an important factor in the award of the contract. “This is a major and important contract for Bane NOR,” says Agnete Johnsgaard-Lewis, CEO of Bane NOR.“Concrete sleepers are not only an indispensable product for us, but we are also particularly pleased that Sateba can reduce greenhouse gas emissions in production.” Vossloh acquired the European concrete sleeper manufacturer Sateba on October 1, 2025. “The contract with Bane NOR shows how well our companies fit together,” says Oliver Schuster, CEO of Vossloh AG.“We stand for the highest quality and sustainability and are delighted to be able to support Bane NOR in achieving its ambitious climate goals.” Cement from Heidelberg Materials is used in the manufacture of the sleepers, employing a new carbon capture technology in production. This reduces CO2 emissions by more than 40 percent compared to previous methods. The sleepers are produced at the Sateba plant in Hønefoss, Norway.

Source: Vossloh_Hoenefoss_Norway Contact details for the media:

Ivo Banek

Email: ... Contact details for investors:

Dr. Daniel Gavranovic

Email: ... Phone: +49 (0) 23 92 / 52-609 About Vossloh: Vossloh is a global technology group which for around 140 years has stood for quality, safety, customer focus, reliability and innovative strength. With its comprehensive range of rail-related products and services, Vossloh ranks among the world market leaders in this sector. Vossloh offers a uniquely broad range of products and services under one roof: Rail fastening systems, concrete ties, switch systems and crossings as well as innovative and increasingly digital-based services for the entire life cycle of rails and switches. Vossloh uses its systemic understanding of the track to address the central customer need of "availability of the rail track". Vossloh products and services are in use in more than 100 countries. With almost 80 Group companies in nearly 30 countries and over 40 production locations, Vossloh is active locally worldwide. Vossloh is committed to sustainable corporate governance and climate protection and with its products and services makes an important contribution to the sustainable mobility of people and goods. The Group's activities are organized into the three divisions Core Components, Customized Modules and Lifecycle Solutions. In the 2024 financial year, Vossloh generated sales revenues of €1,209.6 million with around 4,200 employees. 19.02.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

