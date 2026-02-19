Infineum / Key word(s): Contract

Deutsche Infineum and RheinEnergie to Develop One of Germany's Largest Inner-City PV Installations

19.02.2026 / 12:05 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Major Contribution to the Energy Transition: Contract Signing Marks Landmark Ground-Mounted Solar Project for Cologne's Industrial Sector COLOGNE, Germany, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RheinEnergie AG and Deutsche Infineum GmbH&Co have signed contracts for the construction of an 18-megawatt ground-mounted photovoltaic installation at Infineum's industrial site in Cologne. With a projected annual output of approximately 18 million kilowatt hours, this is set to become one of the largest ground-mounted PV installations on inner-city industrial land in Germany. Commissioning is scheduled for 2027.



Milestone for the Decarbonisation of Cologne's Industry Approximately 25,300 solar modules, each with a capacity of 710 watts, will be installed across some 12 hectares. The facility on Neusser Landstraße will generate enough surplus electricity each year to meet the energy requirements of approximately 6,500 households. Through this project, Infineum is making a substantial contribution to reducing CO2 emissions at its Cologne production site, with potential savings of up to 6,500 tonnes of CO2 per year. "With this installation, we are sending a powerful signal together with Infineum for the future viability of Cologne as an industrial location," sais Stephan Segbers, Board Member for Sales at RheinEnergie AG. "This project demonstrates how we can support local businesses in their decarbonisation efforts through renewable energy solutions." Dr Martin Halama, Managing Director of Deutsche Infineum GmbH&Co, and Plant Manager Dr Thiemo Dunkel, emphasised: "The partnership with RheinEnergie enables us to take a decisive step towards climate-neutral production. With this investment, we are strengthening our German site sustainably, while advancing Infineum's 2030 Sustainability Ambition to cut scope 1 and 2 GHG emission intensity by 50%, marking a major milestone toward our long-term climate goals." Strategic Significance for Both Partners The project holds strategic importance for both companies: Infineum is strengthening the competitiveness of its German production site through the significant reduction of its CO2 emissions. RheinEnergie is reinforcing its position as one of Germany's leading energy services providers whilst making a vital contribution to the City of Cologne's climate protection objectives. "Together with Infineum, we are building a genuine flagship project with exemplary character, demonstrating that ambitious climate protection goals and commercial interests can go hand in hand," explains Emil Issagholian, Head of Energy Services and District Heating at RheinEnergie. "Our 'next energy solutions' division offers tailored energy solutions for industry and property sectors nationwide. Thanks to such full-service contracting partnerships, the energy transition in industry becomes both economically viable and technically feasible." About RheinEnergie AG With over 150 years of market presence, RheinEnergie AG is one of Germany's leading regional energy service providers. The municipally anchored company bears responsibility for supplying electricity, natural gas, heating and drinking water to a region of 2.5 million people. Additionally, it supplies natural gas and electricity throughout Germany. RheinEnergie is among Germany's largest providers of energy services and invests in innovative start-ups. rheinenergie About RheinEnergie – next energy solutions Through its 'next energy solutions' business division, RheinEnergie offers sustainable energy solutions for industry and property sectors nationwide. Within the framework of individual contracting models, RheinEnergie manages the entire value chain – from consultancy and conceptual design through planning, financing and plant construction to operation and maintenance. Whether heating or cooling, compressed air or steam, electricity or ventilation systems: RheinEnergie – next energy solutions accompanies clients with specialist solutions on their path to decarbonisation. About Infineum Infineum is a specialty chemicals company that exists to create a sustainable future through innovative chemistry. We focus on complex formulation challenges, working hand in hand with our customers, to deliver mutually successful solutions. Our heritage is within the energy transition segment, where we have reduced the carbon impact of internal combustion engines, supported electrification, and are developing solutions for alternative fuels. By taking a forward-looking approach to innovation across multiple sectors, we also maximise the value of Infineum's unique technology in carbon resilient sectors. More than 2,000 global employees with unique perspectives and expertise help to contribute to customer success, as we formulate tomorrow together. infineum



Photo -

Logo -



View original content: 19.02.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

