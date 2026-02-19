tZERO / Key word(s): Financial

tZERO and PandoAlts Partner to Connect Institutional Investor Demand With Alternative Asset Supply

New Integration Brings Structured Allocator Indications of Interest, Verified Allocator Demand, and Expanded Institutional Distribution to Private Markets NEW YORK, NY - February 19, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - tZERO Group, Inc. PandoAlts The integration connects tZERO's broker-dealers directly to the PandoAlts allocator network, enabling real-time indications of interest (IOIs) from institutional users while surfacing assets available on tZERO's platform to allocators actively seeking exposure – delivering clear visibility into verified investor demand across alternative asset classes. Together, the companies are building a new connective layer between allocators, brokers, and issuers – replacing fragmented sourcing and opaque workflows with institutional-grade connectivity and normalization infrastructure, and clear visibility into real-time allocator demand. By standardizing demand visibility and normalizing post-trade data into wealth managers' systems of record, PandoAlts enhances price discovery and supports allocators in meeting their best execution obligations. “This partnership brings something the alternatives market has historically lacked – a direct line between allocator demand and asset supply,” said Alan Konevsky, CEO of tZERO. “By integrating with PandoAlts' IOI network, we're strengthening our institutional distribution reach while giving issuers access to verified, real-time investor interest. This is how private markets move toward scalable, modern infrastructure.” PandoAlts operates a demand-driven order management system where allocators submit IOIs for specific alternative exposures, bringing public market execution concepts into private markets. PandoAlts does not execute transactions or act as a broker-dealer. All transactions are effected directly through registered broker-dealers or directly with issuers. “Allocators are increasingly explicit about the exposures they want, and PandoAlts provides the infrastructure to translate that demand into executable workflows , translated digitally for ingestion by investor reporting tools at the wealth management firm,” said Cash Lafferty, Founder and CEO of PandoAlts.“By integrating with tZERO's regulated platform and issuer ecosystem, we're expanding how efficiently institutional capital can access alternative assets without the friction typically involved in adding new dealer and issuer relationships.” The integration aligns with tZERO's broader strategy to serve as the connectivity layer across tokenized and traditional assets – combining regulated brokerage, trading, custody, and tokenization capabilities with PandoAlts' institutional distribution channels. For PandoAlts, onboarding tZERO as a broker partner reinforces its mission to deliver neutral, institutional-grade infrastructure for alternatives, while expanding its growing network of market participants. PandoAlts Contact:

Elisabeth MacKnight , Chief Operating Officer

... tZERO Media Contact:

Julie Ros, Head of Marketing & Communications

... About PandoAlts PandoAlts is a digital alternative investment operating system connecting institutional and qualified allocators with opportunities across private markets, private credit, real assets, and structured investments. Built as a broker-neutral OEMS, PandoAlts enables demand-driven IOIs, normalized pricing, and transparent workflows – bringing modern market infrastructure to alternatives and reducing friction in adding new dealer and issuer relationships. About tZERO tZERO Group, Inc. (tZERO) and its broker-dealer subsidiaries provide an innovative liquidity platform for private companies and assets. We offer institutional-grade solutions for issuers looking to digitize their capital table through blockchain technology, and make such equity available for trading on an alternative trading system. tZERO, through its broker-dealer subsidiaries, democratizes access to private assets by providing a simple, automated, and efficient trading venue to broker-dealers, institutions, and investors. All technology services are offered through tZERO Technologies, LLC. For more information, please visit our website. About tZERO Digital Asset Securities, LLC tZERO Digital Asset Securities, LLC is a broker-dealer registered with the SEC and a member of FINRA and SIPC. It is the broker-dealer custodian of all digital asset securities offered on tZERO's online brokerage platform. More information about tZERO Digital Asset Securities may be found on FINRA's BrokerCheck. About tZERO Securities, LLC tZERO Securities, LLC is a broker-dealer registered with the SEC and a member of FINRA and SIPC. It is the operator of the tZERO Securities ATS. More information about tZERO Securities may be found on FINRA's BrokerCheck. Forward-Looking Statements by tZERO This release contains forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, tZERO, its subsidiaries, or its representatives may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. These forward-looking statements are based on expectations and projections about future events, which is derived from currently available information. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance, including financial performance and projections; growth in revenue and earnings; and business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as“may,”“should,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“contemplates,”“estimates,”“believes,”“plans,”“projected,”“predicts,”“potential,” or“hopes” or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including, without limitation: the ability of tZERO and its subsidiaries to change the direction; tZERO's ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; performance of individual transactions; regulatory developments and matters; and competition. These and other factors may cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking events discussed in this release and other statements made from time to time by tZERO, its subsidiaries or their respective representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. tZERO, its subsidiaries, and its representatives are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this release and other statements made from time to time by tZERO, its subsidiaries or its representatives might not occur. News Source: tZERO

