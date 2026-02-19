Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Enlight Research Publishes Updated Coverage On Eleving Group


Eleving Group announces that Enlight Research has published an updated research report, following the Group's twelve-month financial results. Analysts maintain fair base price estimate of EUR 2.25 per share, implying an upside potential of approximately 30% compared to the current market price.
The report highlights a 20% increase in the loan book in 2025, marking the strongest growth since 2021 and reinforcing the Group's ongoing expansion trajectory.
Enlight Research also emphasizes Eleving Group's attractive dividend profile, with projected dividend yields of 6.8% in 2026 and 8.3% in 2027, reflecting a compelling combination of dividends and growth.
The full report is available here.
About Eleving Group
Eleving Group is a publicly listed international financial technology company founded in 2012. Today, the group operates in 17 countries across three continents, providing vehicle, smartphone and consumer financing services. Since its founding, Eleving Group has served more than 1.8 million registered users. The group employs over 4,300 people across its operations. The company's headquarters are located in Riga, Latvia.
Since October 16, 2024, the Eleving Group shares have been listed on both the Nasdaq Baltic Official List and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange Prime Standard.
The announcement is prepared for informational purposes only and does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell shares. Investors are advised to make their own investment decisions based on individual circumstances or consult with financial advisors.

