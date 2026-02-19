Enlight Research Publishes Updated Coverage On Eleving Group
|
Eleving Group S.A.
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
The report highlights a 20% increase in the loan book in 2025, marking the strongest growth since 2021 and reinforcing the Group's ongoing expansion trajectory.
Enlight Research also emphasizes Eleving Group's attractive dividend profile, with projected dividend yields of 6.8% in 2026 and 8.3% in 2027, reflecting a compelling combination of dividends and growth.
The full report is available here.
About Eleving Group
Eleving Group is a publicly listed international financial technology company founded in 2012. Today, the group operates in 17 countries across three continents, providing vehicle, smartphone and consumer financing services. Since its founding, Eleving Group has served more than 1.8 million registered users. The group employs over 4,300 people across its operations. The company's headquarters are located in Riga, Latvia.
Since October 16, 2024, the Eleving Group shares have been listed on both the Nasdaq Baltic Official List and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange Prime Standard.
Read more:
Additional information
Elīna Dobulāne
Group's Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Eleving Group
... | +371 25959447
Disclaimer
The announcement is prepared for informational purposes only and does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell shares. Investors are advised to make their own investment decisions based on individual circumstances or consult with financial advisors.
19.02.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Eleving Group S.A.
|8-10 avenue de la Gare
|1610 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
|Internet:
|ISIN:
|LU2818110020, XS2393240887
|WKN:
|A40Q8F, A3KXK8
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; SIX
|EQS News ID:
|2278838
|
2278838 19.02.2026 CET/CEST
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment