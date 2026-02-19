Lig Assets, Inc. / Key word(s): Energy

LIG Assets, Inc. Accelerates Mining Expansion With Second LOI and Announces Breakthrough Environmental Technologies Positioned to Transform Land and Water Reclamation

MARIANNA, FLORIDA - February 19, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - LIG Assets, Inc. (OTC PINK: LIGA) (“LIG” or the“Company”) today announced a major strategic advancement in its mining and environmental remediation platform, including execution of a second Letter of Intent (“LOI”) through its affiliate, Gold Run, Inc., and the continued development of proprietary remediation technologies that management believes have the potential to significantly disrupt traditional land and water reclamation methods. The newly executed non-binding LOI is between Gold Run, Inc. (“Buyer”) and Kingdom Materials Holdings LLC (“Seller”) for a proposed lease purchase agreement covering approximately 41 acres located at 3333 Valley View Road, Marianna, Florida (Parcel No. 295N10000000700020), commonly known as the“41 Acre Parcel.” The property is strategically located adjacent to the Brooks Quarry property, totaling approximately 1,132 acres. This LOI represents LIG's second mining-related transaction currently in progress. The Company's first LOI, which is binding, included a $500,000 payment to the seller and has yielded highly favorable testing and due diligence results. The second LOI further expands the Company's ability to establish what management believes could become a significant new mining and processing facility. A Strategic Pivot Years in the Making LIG's entry into mining was not incidental - it evolved directly from years of investment into sustainable environmental technologies designed to address some of the most persistent and costly problems facing agriculture, municipalities, and mining operators worldwide. After several years of development, field testing, and refinement, LIG has supported the advancement of three independent but highly complementary technologies that, when deployed together, form an integrated remediation platform. Management believes this platform has the potential to be a game changer for:

Contaminated mining slurry pits and tailings ponds

Oilfield wastewater environments

Heavy-metal impacted sites

Agricultural waste lagoons Polluted lakes and rivers Technology Platform Overview 1. Rapid Water Clarification – Chemical-Free In controlled testing environments, the Company reports that its first technology has demonstrated the ability to significantly clarify contaminated ponds and slurry pits within approximately 28 to 35 days - without the use of chemical additives. For mine operators facing environmental violations, suspended operations, or mounting remediation costs, accelerated clarity and detoxification timelines could represent meaningful operational and regulatory advantages. 2. Oxygen & Hydrogen Enhancement – Turning Liability into Opportunity The second technology increases dissolved oxygen and hydrogen levels in water systems. In testing environments:

Certain oxidation reactions, including conversion of arsenic to arsenate, have been observed under controlled conditions. In oilfield-related wastewater applications, preliminary testing indicates the potential recovery of up to approximately 12% of hydrocarbons present in certain waste streams, depending on site-specific variables. Management believes this dual impact - environmental remediation combined with potential hydrocarbon recovery - could materially improve the economics of oilfield and mining wastewater management. Rather than treating wastewater purely as a liability, operators may be able to convert portions of that waste into recoverable value, while simultaneously improving environmental compliance. 3. Advanced Heavy Metal Filtration The third technology involves a next-generation filtration system that, in certain test environments, has demonstrated removal rates of up to approximately 93% of specific heavy metals from contaminated water streams. Heavy metal contamination remains one of the most expensive and complex regulatory challenges in mining operations. Management believes scalable implementation of this filtration technology could significantly reduce remediation timelines and associated compliance exposure. Environmental Compliance + Profitability = Industry Disruption Mining companies across the United States and internationally face:

Escalating environmental regulations

Millions of dollars in potential fines

Long-term reclamation liabilities Increasing pressure from regulators, investors, and ESG-focused stakeholders Management believes LIG's integrated technology platform offers a rare alignment of interests:

Cleaner water

Detoxified land

Reduced environmental exposure

Potential incremental revenue from resource recovery Improved public and regulatory positioning Because of these multi-year testing efforts, the Company reports that slurry pit operators - from agricultural producers to mining and oilfield operators - have initiated discussions regarding pilot programs and potential remediation partnerships. In certain discussions, operators have explored not only remediation services but also potential joint venture or equity participation models tied to site development and resource processing. No definitive agreements have been executed to date. Why the Strategic Silence The Company acknowledges that prior public disclosures have been measured and limited. Management states that this discretion has been intentional, as LIG has been actively negotiating mining transactions and evaluating long-term structural partnerships. The Company expects to provide a comprehensive strategic update in March outlining:

Its broader mining acquisition and development roadmap

Progress on both LOIs and other deals in the works

Potential operational buildout plans Introduction of an experienced mining executive management team with established industry relationships No employment agreements have been finalized as of the date of this release. A Converging Opportunity Management believes the convergence of:

Strategic mining asset acquisitions

Proprietary environmental remediation technologies

Potential resource recovery enhancements Growing regulatory pressure on operators creates a significant opportunity for LIG Assets, Inc. and its shareholders. While substantial work remains, including definitive agreements, regulatory approvals, financing, engineering validation, and commercial scaling, management believes the foundation now in place positions the Company for a transformative phase of growth. About LIG Assets, Inc. LIG Assets, Inc. is a publicly held global conglomerate focused on the strategic acquisition of, and partnerships with, middle-market industrial companies. Since the management of LIG Assets transitioned in April 2017, LIGA has successfully generated almost $25 million in deposited revenues, and looks forward to this new chapter. LIGA is streamlining operations, leveraging new sales partnerships and joint ventures, pursuing an asset acquisition strategy, and targeting positive operational cash flow in 2026, positioning itself for potential uplisting to a minimum of QB and/or QX status. Corporate Communications: Contact Data Shareholder/Investor inquiries can be directed to: LIG Assets, Inc.

Telephone: (833) 544-2466 / (833) LIGAHOMES

Facebook @

