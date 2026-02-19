India, UK Hold Bilateral Talks On AI & Telecom Cooperation

MENAFN - KNN India)Minister of State (MoS) for Communications Dr. Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar held a bilateral meeting with Kanishka Narayan, Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for AI and Online Safety, United Kingdom.

The discussions reaffirmed the expanding scope of India–UK collaboration in telecommunications, digital innovation and emerging technologies.

The engagement was held within the framework of the India–UK 2030 Roadmap and the UK–India Technology Security Initiative, underscoring both countries' shared emphasis on secure and trusted technology ecosystems.

Dozens of government functionaries from different countries and top tech industry leaders are currently in India to participate in the ongoing AI summit in the national capital.

During his meeting with Kanishka Narayan, MoS Dr. Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar highlighted artificial intelligence as a transformative force in the future of telecommunications. He observed that combining India's scale in deployment with the United Kingdom's research strengths could help shape global standards in AI-native networks, Open RAN and 6G technologies.

Both sides reviewed progress under the Department of Telecommunications–DCMS Memorandum of Understanding and welcomed the operationalisation of the India–UK Connectivity and Innovation Centre, endorsed at India Mobile Congress 2025.

India also outlined developments under its National Quantum Mission, noting potential collaboration in quantum communications and secure network architectures.

The discussions focused on advancing cooperation in AI-enabled telecom applications, including autonomous network management, AI-driven cybersecurity, spectrum innovation and non-terrestrial networks.

Both sides expressed interest in pursuing joint research, pilot projects and coordinated participation in global standardisation forums such as the International Telecommunication Union and 3GPP.

Efforts to counter telecom fraud and digital scams also featured prominently. India highlighted initiatives such as the Financial Fraud Risk Indicator (FRI), the Sanchar Saathi platform and AI-based anti-spam and fraud detection tools deployed by Telecom Service Providers.

The United Kingdom shared its experience with open data frameworks and deterrence-based regulatory measures.

India sought the United Kingdom's support for key multilateral engagements at the ITU, including the candidature of M. Revathi for Director of the Radiocommunication Bureau, India's re-election to the ITU Council for 2027–2030, and its proposal to host the ITU Plenipotentiary Conference 2030.

The meeting concluded with both sides committing to strengthen structured institutional engagement and expand cooperation to build secure, resilient and future-ready digital infrastructure in both countries.

