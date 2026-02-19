IICA Sets Up Advisory Group To Ease Corporate Regulations

MENAFN - KNN India)The Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs (IICA), under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA), has constituted a high-level Advisory Group (AG) on Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) to simplify corporate compliance processes and regulations.

The initiative aims to strengthen India's regulatory and corporate compliance framework.

The Advisory Group will be chaired by Gyaneshwar Kumar Singh, Director General and CEO of IICA. It comprises representatives from government, academia, industry and professional bodies, including senior officials from the MCA.

Mandate and Reform Focus

The Group has been tasked with recommending measures to simplify compliance under the Companies Act, 2013, particularly through rationalisation of e-forms and reduction of duplicative filings. It will examine global best practices and propose technology-driven governance solutions to enhance regulatory clarity, efficiency and investor confidence.

Its mandate includes developing a phased implementation roadmap, promoting consolidation, automation and event-based processing, and advising on system artefacts such as an Integrated Form Blueprint to improve user experience.

The Group will also conduct stakeholder consultations, undertake impact assessments, and suggest draft amendments to the Companies Act and related rules to support a modern and transparent regulatory framework.

The School of Business Environment, IICA, will serve as the Secretariat to the Advisory Group and coordinate research and consultations.

Research Collaboration with MCA

As part of the broader reform initiative, IICA has also signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the MCA to undertake a research study titled 'Re-envisioning Ease of Doing Business for Viksit Bharat 2047'. The study aims to generate evidence-based recommendations to support policy innovation and administrative reforms.

(KNN Bureau)

