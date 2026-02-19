Ashwini Vaishnaw Unveils 'New Delhi Frontier AI Commitments' At AI Impact Summit 2026

MENAFN - KNN India)Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw unveiled the“New Delhi Frontier AI Commitments” at the opening ceremony of the India AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi.

The voluntary commitments bring together leading global frontier AI firms and Indian innovators to promote equitable access, cultural inclusivity and real-world applicability of AI systems, particularly across the Global South.

The Minister outlined India's AI strategy as anchored in democratisation, scale and technological sovereignty, spanning the five layers of the AI stack applications, models, compute, talent and energy with an emphasis on deployment in sectors such as healthcare, agriculture, education and public services.

In his address, Vaishnaw described AI as a foundational technology reshaping work, learning and decision-making. He stated that India's approach seeks to ensure that the benefits of AI are widely accessible, while simultaneously addressing associated risks through collective and responsible frameworks.

He underscored the importance of placing human safety and dignity at the centre of AI development.

As per an official statement, the first commitment, titled“Advancing Understanding of Real-World AI Usage,” focuses on generating anonymised and aggregated insights into AI deployment.

Participating organisations will work to produce evidence to inform policymaking on AI's impact on employment, skills, productivity and broader economic transformation, enabling data-driven strategies that maximise benefits while mitigating risks.

The second commitment,“Strengthening Multilingual and Contextual Evaluations,” aims to improve AI system performance across diverse languages and cultural contexts.

Under this initiative, organisations will collaborate with governments and local ecosystems to develop datasets, benchmarks and expertise tailored to under-represented languages and communities.

The Union Minister called for sustained collaboration between governments, industry and research institutions to ensure that AI development remains inclusive, accountable and aligned with societal needs.

He invited participating organisations to work collectively in advancing these commitments as a foundation for responsible AI governance globally.

(KNN Bureau)

