403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Half Of Brits Wouldn't Say A Word If They Won The Lottery
(MENAFN- SWNS Digital) Nearly half of Brits would keep their big lotto win a secret if they hit the jackpot, according to research. A study of 2,000 adults found only 35 per cent would feel comfortable gabbing about their win. With loan requests, unwanted media attention and other people's jealousy among the ways they worry they could be taken advantage of. Other concerns they'd have include damage to friendships or family dynamics, loss of privacy and judgement on how the winnings are spent. But 63 per cent said there would be subtle signs signalling their win – like getting small home upgrades done more frequently (34 per cent), being more generous with birthday presents (32 per cent) and flying premium economy – or even first class (22 per cent). On the flip side, four in 10 would be happy to tell people about their lucky break, and 74 per cent would share the winnings with friends and family – although nearly a third (29 per cent) would not tell them the exact figures. The study was commissioned by co [], which gives people access to 30 lotteries from across the world. A spokesperson said:“There are two types of winners in the world - the ones that reveal all and the ones that keep it well under wraps. “And respondents were pretty much divided as to whether they thought they'd divulge the details or not. “Some had a few understandable concerns, but a good proportion admit there'd be some noticeable signs of their success. “Do you think you would spot a secret winner in your friend group or down your street?” The study also found exactly three in 10 adults regularly enter a lottery. With 19 per cent often chatting to family, friends and colleagues about what they'd do if they struck it rich with a big win. As a generous 40 per cent of those polled, via OnePoll, said they'd donate a large proportion of a big jackpot to charity. Vowing to give an average of £1.46million to good causes if they scooped a whopping £10million. Nearly nine in 10 (89 per cent) reckon they'd be sensible with their new stash. Over half (56 per cent) would not splurge it all at once, exactly half would build an emergency savings fund and 47 per cent would invest in money making endeavours like property. The spokesperson from co added:“It's fantastic to see how big-hearted the respondents were about charity donations if they hit the jackpot. “People think they'd wait a bit before telling others, and a relatively small percentage would get on the phone right away. “The big question is... who would you tell if it were you?” THE TOP 15 SIGNS SOMEONE YOU KNOW HAS SECRETLY WON THE LOTTERY: 1. Getting small home upgrades done more frequently 2. Being more generous with birthday presents 3. Being noticeably calmer or less stressed about bills or work 4. Sneaking in more weekend getaways or spa breaks 5. Replacing things immediately instead of“making do” 6. Working less 7. Upgrading small everyday items like kitchen gadgets or tech accessories 8. Talking more about future plans or dreams becoming possible 9. Wearing newer or slightly pricier clothes without mentioning shopping 10. Flying premium economy, or even first class 11. Getting five star hotels when going away 12. Having a wardrobe glow-up 13. Ordering takeaways or eating out more often than usual 14. Buying more expensive brands at the supermarket 15. Buying higher‐end versions of your usual hobbies or craft supplies
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment