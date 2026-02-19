403
(MENAFN- SWNS Digital) One in 10 motorists admit they're 'scared' of driving in the dark. A poll of 2,000 drivers found almost a fifth (19 per cent) said they now drive less at night than they did 12 months ago. And four in 10 (41 per cent) women have gone as far as asking a friend or relative to drive them instead, to avoid post-dusk motoring. While 22 per cent of all drivers have missed social events they needed to travel at night for. And if they're forced onto the roads, 25 per cent will drive far below the speed limit as they panic about having a prang. Vauxhall, which commissioned the research, also conducted a scientific trial with psychologist and driver behaviour expert, Dr Neale Kinnear, to explore whether vehicle headlight technology can alleviate the stress of driving at night. The trial compared Vauxhall's adaptive Intelli-Lux HD headlights, as found on its Grandland model, to another model with standard LED headlights. The results found participants felt 28 per cent more confident when driving at night with the adaptive technology. This was accompanied by differences in physiological response, with participants recording a lower average heart rate and more stable heart-rate patterns during the drive with more advanced headlights. Dr Neale Kinnear said:“This exploratory real-world trial focused on drivers who do not feel comfortable driving at night. “Participants weren't told what was being tested, yet a very clear pattern emerged. "When drivers completed the same night-time route with Intelli-Lux HD headlights, rather than standard LED headlights, the drive was consistently rated as easier, more comfortable, and less demanding. “We also saw an increase in people's willingness to drive at night with the more advanced technology. “Taken together, the findings suggest that lighting technology can meaningfully change how night-time driving feels, and for drivers who find driving after dark uncomfortable or stressful, that has real potential to support confidence and everyday mobility.” The research also found 63 per cent worry about being dazzled by others on the road, while 49 per cent hate the thought of being caught in bad weather in darkness, and 24 per cent are concerned about hitting animals. The fear is higher among women, with 11 per cent admitting they feel scared to drive once the sun goes down, compared to just five per cent of men. The poll, conducted by OnePoll, also found 32 per cent find themselves tensing up and gripping the steering wheel harder than usual when taking to the roads after dark. To avoid driving on poorly lit roads 61 per cent have driven a longer route – with 31 per cent willing to add more than 10 minutes to their journey for the detour. Eurig Druce, spokesperson for Vauxhall, added:“By putting this to the test under real-world driving conditions, we can clearly see the benefits of the more advanced headlights compared to standard LED headlights. "Helping drivers feel more comfortable and confident when undertaking night-time journeys.”
