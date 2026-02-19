403
Half Of Over-50S Are Ready For A 'Golden Gap Year'
(MENAFN- SWNS Digital) Half of over-50s are ready for a 'golden gap year' - with visiting new destinations the biggest motivator for many. A poll of 2,000 adults aged 50 and over found 67 per cent are keen to go to places they missed out on when younger. While 29 per cent want to take an extended break because they see this stage of life as 'a new chapter for learning and discovery.' Visiting natural wonders (62 per cent), safari or wildlife adventures (27 per cent) and winter sun destinations (45 per cent) are the most appealing types of extended trips abroad. Jabr Al Azeeby, spokesperson for Emirates, which commissioned the research, said:“We're seeing a real behavioural shift amongst our UK-based over-50 passengers. “They're no longer just ticking off destinations, they're planning trips that fulfil lifelong dreams, seeking comfort without compromising on adventure. Booking data from the airline spanning the past 12 months revealed Dubai was the most popular destination for over 55s - particularly for winter sun. Australia, Thailand, Mauritius and the Maldives were also a draw for travellers over that period. The study also found flying comfortably is the top priority for 32 per cent when going on holiday. With airline service and hospitality also an important part of their travel experience (15 per cent). And this is reflected in Emirates booking data which found 24 per cent of over-50s are choosing to fly in premium economy, business class or first class. The OnePoll study found nostalgia may also play a role in the process of deciding where they want to go on an extended trip abroad. As many as 60 per cent are considering revisiting destinations they travelled to when they were younger. Almost six in 10 (59 per cent) are keen to do this to relive old memories, while 53 per cent are interested to see how particular locations may have changed. Further research of 2,000 adults aged 50 and above also by the airline revealed the wildlife experiences they'd most like to go on. Seeing the Big Five in South Africa came top (41 per cent), followed by whale or dolphin watching in Australia (39 per cent) and exploring rainforests in Thailand (22 per cent). Jabr Al Azeeby added:“From the world's great natural wonders to chasing winter sun in tropical climes, the spirit of curiosity is as strong as ever, and many are embracing what we now call the 'Golden Gap Year' with confidence and style.”
