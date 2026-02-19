403
Amateur Footballers Swap Out Pints For Performance Fuel
(MENAFN- SWNS Digital) "> Britain's amateur footballers are upping their game when it comes to nutrition – ditching burgers, kebabs and post-match pints in favour of performance-boosting foods. A poll of 1,000 adults who play football found 67 per cent are trying to get the edge on their competitors through diet. Four in 10 avoid alcohol, 24 per cent rarely eat burgers, while 23 per cent steer clear of kebabs, fuelled by a desire to perform at their best on matchday. Instead, 56 per cent of Gen Z players now follow a diet specifically designed to maintain energy levels during matches. The research was commissioned by Specsavers, which has teamed up with private chef to footballers Jonny Marsh, to help turn around the fortunes of Britain's worst football team. Brentwood-based side Warley FC endured a torrid run of form last season, losing 18 of their 20 games and conceding 81 goals along the way. Now, the team's journey to redemption continues off the pitch, with a new diet designed to get the most out of the beleaguered squad. Marsh has ensured the football-favourite chicken pie can still feature on the menu, by giving it a superfood upgrade.
