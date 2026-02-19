Investornewsbreaks Olenox Industries (NASDAQ: OLOX) Converts CEO Note To Equity And Exchanges Preferred Shares

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Olenox Industries (NASDAQ: OLOX) announced it executed settlement agreements with Chief Executive Officer Michael McLaren to convert a convertible promissory note into common shares on Feb. 11, 2026, satisfying the balance in full, and to exchange 39,000 Series A Preferred Shares for 585,000 restricted common shares. The agreements resolve all actual or potential claims related to the preferred shares and support ongoing balance sheet strengthening through debt-to-equity conversion, with full terms disclosed in a Form 8-K filed Feb. 18, 2026, with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Olenox Industries Inc.

Olenox Industries is a multifaceted energy company focused on acquiring, operating, and scaling businesses that provide engineered solutions across industrial, energy, and infrastructure markets. Through its subsidiaries, including Giant Containers, the Company delivers high-quality containerized systems designed for rapid deployment and long-term performance.

