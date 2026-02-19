Moehe Issues Circular On Student Enrollment, Relocation Procedures For Academic Year 2026‐27

MENAFN - Gulf Times) he Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE) has issued a new circular outlining instructions to regulate the enrollment and transfer of students in public schools for the upcoming academic year 2026-2027.

These instructions are intended to streamline procedures for parents and ensure schools are ready to receive students early, the ministry highlighted in a statement, indicating that the first of these steps includes the automated relocation of students from one school to another after finishing their studies, namely students in kindergarten, fourth grade in model schools for boys, sixth grade, and ninth grade.

The statement noted that schools will begin finalizing these measures internally during February 2026, and parents shall receive the relocation notifications from March 29-31, 2026.

As for enrolling new students or students who wish to transfer between schools, the ministry has provided the "Maaref" portal for public services for students to do so online based on a streamlined timeline. The first phase commences on April 12, 2026, for students who are siblings of Qatari citizens, children of Qatari women, and children of citizens of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states.

The registration periods continue to include all students, beginning on May 24, 2026, with enrollment reopening at the start of the new school year on August 25, and remaining open until October 1, 2026, to ensure that every family has the opportunity to register their children.

Regarding age eligibility, MoEHE has set the cutoff date as December 31, 2026. Based on this, children born by the end of 2022 are eligible for kindergarten, those born by the end of 2021 are eligible for pre‐kindergarten, and children born by December 31, 2020, are eligible to enroll in first grade, the statement read.

As such, the ministry exempted Qatari students born in January and February from the minimum enrollment age conditions from kindergarten through fourth grade.

In addition, the ministry is committed to providing educational opportunities for the sons and daughters of residents working in the private sector, alongside those residing in remote and rural areas, by allocating 18 schools geographically distributed for them.

These schools are namely: Al Shamal Primary, Preparatory, and Secondary Schools for Boys and Girls; Al‐Zubara Primary, Preparatory, and Secondary School for Boys; Al‐Kaaban Primary, Preparatory, and Secondary

Schools for Boys and Girls; Al‐Ghuwairiya Primary, Preparatory, and Secondary School for Girls; Al‐Jemailiya Primary, Preparatory, and Secondary Schools for Boys and Girls; Dukhan Primary, Preparatory, and Secondary Schools for Boys and Girls; Rawdat Rashid Primary, Preparatory, and Secondary School for Girls; Al‐Karaana Primary, Preparatory, and Secondary Schools for Boys and Girls; Al‐Kharsaa Primary,

Preparatory, and Secondary Schools for Boys and Girls.

There are conditions for enrollment in the aforementioned schools, the statement said, including presenting proof of actual residence in those areas, such as an attested residential lease agreement or a utility bill in the name of the parents.

As for students with disabilities, the circular outlined that any potential cases of difficulty in learning or speech disorders should be directly registered in schools, while autism as well as mental and auditory disabilities should be referred to via the student support service center to ensure proper evaluation.

The ministry urges parents to start preparing the required documents, such as QIDs, birth certificates, and health files, as a prerequisite for registration, along with proof of employment for students whose parents are residents, to ensure the swift completion of their transactions.

Accordingly, the ministry advises using the "Where is My School" electronic system, which allows parents to determine the school suitable for their residential location and ensures a smooth start for their students at the beginning of the new year.