UN Concerned Over Risk Of Ethnic Cleansing In Gaza, West Bank

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) has expressed concern about the risk of ethnic cleansing being perpetrated by Israeli forces in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.A UN Human Rights Officeآ reportآ released today raised concerns over ethnic cleansing by Israeli authorities in both Gaza and the West Bank, amid increased attacks and forcible transfers that appear aimed at a permanent displacement of Palestinians throughout the occupied territories.

During the reporting period, from 1 November 2024 to 31 October 2025 "intensified attacks, the methodical destruction of entire neighbourhoods and the denial of humanitarian assistance appeared to aim at a permanent demographic shift in Gaza", says the report. "This, together with forcible transfers, which appear to aim at a permanent displacement, raise concerns over ethnic cleansing in Gaza and the West Bank."آ

In the Gaza strip, the report details the continued killing and maiming of unprecedented numbers of civilians over the course of the reporting period by Israeli forces, the spread of famine, and the destruction of the remaining civilian infrastructure - imposing on Palestinians conditions of life increasingly incompatible with their continued existence in Gaza as a group.

The report also says the patterns of deadly attacks witnessed in Gaza raised grave concerns that Israeli forces intentionally targeted civilians and civilian objects, and launched attacks knowing civilian harm would be excessive in relation to the anticipated military advantage. Such acts would constitute war crimes, the report underlined.

It details the deaths of at least 463 Palestinians, including 157 children, from starvation in the Gaza strip. The situation of famine and malnutrition, the report notes, was a direct result of actions taken by the Israeli Government, such as the blocking of entry and distribution of humanitarian aid into Gaza.

Any use of starvation of the civilian population as a method of war constitutes a war crime, it states, adding that such conduct may also constitute crimes against humanity if committed as part of a systematic or widespread attack against a civilian population, and, if carried out with intent to destroy a national, ethnical, racial or religious group in whole or in part, may also constitute genocide.

In the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, the report details the systematic unlawful use of force by Israeli security forces, the widespread arbitrary detention and torture and other ill-treatment of Palestinians in detention, and the extensive unlawful demolition of Palestinian homes.

This is "used to systematically discriminate, oppress, control and dominate the Palestinian people", the report says. The report also points to concerning incidents of unnecessary or disproportionate use of force by the Palestinian Authority.