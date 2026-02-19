60,000 Flock To Al-Aqsa For Isha, Taraweeh Despite Israeli Repression And Restrictions

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Jerusalem Islamic Waqf reported that almost 60,000 worshipers flocked to Al-Aqsa Mosque and its compounds to perform Isha and Taraweeh prayers on the first day of the Holy month of Ramadan, amid tightened Israeli restrictions imposed on the gates and the mosque's perimeter.

It added that they came from various neighborhoods across occupied Jerusalem, as well as the 1948 lands, alongside a limited number of West Bank residents who had successfully crossed the military barricades surrounding the Holy City.

According to local sources, occupation soldiers maximized restrictions on entry, preventing young people from approaching Al-Aqsa through the Gate of the Chain prior to Isha and Taraweeh prayers.

