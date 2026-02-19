60,000 Flock To Al-Aqsa For Isha, Taraweeh Despite Israeli Repression And Restrictions
It added that they came from various neighborhoods across occupied Jerusalem, as well as the 1948 lands, alongside a limited number of West Bank residents who had successfully crossed the military barricades surrounding the Holy City.
According to local sources, occupation soldiers maximized restrictions on entry, preventing young people from approaching Al-Aqsa through the Gate of the Chain prior to Isha and Taraweeh prayers.
