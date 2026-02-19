Moph Urges Citizens And Residents To Receive Essential Vaccinations Before Travelling For Umrah And Visiting The Holy Sites​​

MENAFN - Gulf Times) ​The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) has called on all citizens and residents planning to travel to the Holy Sites to perform Umrah to take the initiative to receive the essential vaccinations that will ensure a safe and healthy journey, foremost among them the meningococcal meningitis vaccine and the seasonal influenza vaccine.

The MoPH stressed that these vaccinations are among the most important preventive measures to protect pilgrims from infectious diseases and that they effectively enhance health safety and reduce the risk of serious complications that may result from exposure to such diseases while performing Umrah and visiting the Holy Sites.

The Ministry of Public Health also recommends that groups at higher risk of health complications – such as senior citizens, people with chronic diseases, pregnant women and children – visit their registered health centres early to undergo a medical check-up and ensure they are medically fit to travel, in addition to receiving the necessary advice to reduce travel related infection risks, particularly during the Umrah season in Ramadan.

The Ministry underlined the importance of adhering to preventive guidance and complying with health requirements related to infection control while performing the rites, including good personal hygiene practices, wearing a face mask in crowded areas and following medical advice during stay and movement in congested places.

The Ministry of Public Health explained that all recommended vaccinations are available free of charge at health centres affiliated with the Primary Health Care Corporation for those registered there and urged people intending to travel to obtain their vaccinations at the earliest opportunity to ensure that immunity is complete before the date of travel.