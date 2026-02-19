CVS Health Collaborates With Ronald Mcdonald House To Bring Holiday Cheer To Families

MENAFN - 3BL) Originally published on CVS Health

CVS Health® recently worked with Ronald McDonald House® Global to support families during their children's medical journeys during the holiday season. On December 3, the company collaborated with Philadelphia home decor creator Meghan Gallagher to decorate the first-ever Ronald McDonald House in Philadelphia with seasonal products from Joyward TM, a new collection of decor, gifts and more just introduced by CVS Health.

Common areas were decked out with Joyward's cozy home accents and festive pieces, including soft throws and patterned pillows, colorful nutcrackers, ceramic trees and more, to help bring cheer to Ronald McDonald House families. CVS Health also provided curated care packages of Well MarketTM snacks and personal care essentials. To close the evening, families came together to create ornaments and decorate the floor-to-ceiling dining room windows alongside CVS Health and Ronald McDonald House representatives.

“We believe that health extends beyond clinical care – it's about supporting families during life's most challenging moments,” said Jenny McColloch, VP, Community Impact and Chief Sustainability Officer, CVS Health.“Our work with Ronald McDonald House reflects that commitment. By combining our resources with Ronald McDonald House's incredible work, we're helping families stay close to their children's medical care, while creating opportunities for our colleagues to make a meaningful impact in their communities. Together, we're building healthier, stronger futures – one family at a time.”

The Philadelphia event is part of a longer-term collaboration between CVS Health and Ronald McDonald House Global. Through a $600,000 grant, CVS Health colleagues across 10 regions will be able to participate in organized volunteer activities that focus on supporting Ronald McDonald House families, such as preparing meals and hosting activity nights. Colleagues nationwide will also have the opportunity to create their own volunteer events – empowering them to help make an impact in their own communities and advancing the two organizations' shared commitment to supporting better health outcomes.

“Ronald McDonald House provides nearly 90 percent of all pediatric-only temporary housing for families in the United States, according to research from the University of Maryland, Baltimore. However, we estimate that we are only meeting 55 percent of current demand for our services in the U.S.,” said Katie Fitzgerald, President and Chief Executive Officer at Ronald McDonald House Global.“CVS Health will help Ronald McDonald House improve health outcomes by enabling more families to stay together and be involved in their child's care.”

######

About CVS Health

CVS Health is a leading health solutions company building a world of health around every consumer, wherever they are. As of September 30, 2025, the Company had approximately 9,000 retail pharmacy locations, more than 1,000 walk-in and primary care medical clinics and a leading pharmacy benefits manager with approximately 87 million plan members. The Company also serves an estimated more than 37 million people through traditional, voluntary and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services, including highly rated Medicare Advantage offerings and a leading standalone Medicare Part D prescription drug plan. The Company's integrated model uses personalized, technology driven services to connect people to simply better health, increasing access to quality care, delivering better outcomes, and lowering overall costs CVS Health

About Ronald McDonald House:

Ronald McDonald House® is an independent, nonprofit 501(C)(3) organization that cares for families when they have children who are ill or injured. Through a global network of 250+ independently operated Chapters in 60+ countries and regions, we surround families with the resources, services and support they need, removing barriers so they can be at the heart of their child's care and ensure the best possible health outcomes. For more information, visit ronaldmcdonaldhouse.