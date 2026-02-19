From Team Member To General Manager - Heilyn's Story Of Growth

MENAFN - 3BL) Taco Bell

When Heilyn G. came to the United States from Cuba in 2016, she arrived with her family for a new start, not speaking any English. In April 2018, she started her first job as a Team Member at Taco Bell, stepping into an unfamiliar environment with curiosity, a strong work ethic and a desire to learn.

From the very beginning, Heilyn stood out. She learned English on the job, communicating with her team while continuously seeking opportunities to grow. Her mindset quickly set her apart, leading to her promotion to Shift Manager in June 2019. Just six months later, she advanced to Assistant General Manager, and in December 2025, she took on the role of Restaurant General Manager.

Her leadership truly shined during the COVID pandemic. While her Assistant General Manager was on leave, Heilyn stepped up to run the restaurant, persevering through one of the most challenging periods the world faced. Her dedication to the team ensured the restaurant continued to succeed during uncertain times.

Heilyn's impact has extended far beyond her own role as Heilyn has played a critical part in developing new Shift Leads, Assistant General Managers, and future leaders at Taco Bell. She partners closely with her Restaurant General Manager to identify talent, strengthen the restaurant culture, and elevate the Team Member experience every day!

Those who work alongside Heilyn often speak about her humility and thoughtfulness. Xochitl Z., People & Culture Director at Taco Bell Corp., who trained with her in Miami, shared how inspired she was by Heilyn's pride in her restaurant and her approach to leadership.

“During training, I observed her onboarding a new employee and how thoughtful she was to make that new employee feel welcomed. She was so proud of her restaurant, the food quality, and leveraging all the tools the company provided...I learned a lot from her!"

Heilyn's journey is a powerful reminder of what's possible when opportunity meets determination. She continues to inspire her team every day, proving that with passion and leading with heart, there are no limits to how far you can go.

Heilyn, you make more people say,“This is the best job.” Thank you for all that you do... we'll continue to cheer you on and can't wait to see what you do next!