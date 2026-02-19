Global Green, WBCSD And IWBI To Convene Executive Leadership Forum At Earthx To Advance Healthier, More Resilient Cities

MENAFN - 3BL) LOS ANGELES, February 19, 2026 /3BL/ - Global Green, the World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD) and the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI) will convene an invite-only Executive Leadership Forum at EarthX this April, bringing together senior leaders to advance a shared vision for healthier, more resilient cities. The forum will gather executives and experts from industry, academia, public health, civil society and mission-driven organizations to explore how resilient, people-centered buildings and organizational strategies can improve human health, strengthen communities and bolster resilience in the face of growing climate and societal risks.

Held on April 22, 2026, alongside EarthX in Dallas, the Executive Leadership Forum will sit at the nexus of people and communities, health and well-being, the built environment and infrastructure, sustainability, resilience, and risk reduction. Designed as an interactive, solutions-oriented exchange, the convening will focus on translating science, policy and leadership into practical action, charting a path forward for leaders who recognize the profound influence that buildings and organizational decisions have on people and cities.

“It's an honor to host this Executive Leadership Forum and to welcome Global Green, WBCSD, and IWBI to Dallas this April,” said Trammell S. Crow, Founder, EarthX.“This convening will be a critical part of EarthX 2026, bringing the right leaders together at the right moment to accelerate practical solutions that strengthen health, resilience, and long-term value for communities.”

For business leaders, these issues are no longer peripheral: decisions about buildings, workplaces and organizational strategy now directly shape workforce performance, risk exposure, operating resilience, and long-term value creation.

“This is a pivotal moment for business to build on the leadership it has demonstrated for years,” said Bill Sisson, Executive Director of Americas, WBCSD.“As climate, physical, and social risks increasingly affect operations, assets, and workforces, companies are being called to move beyond incremental change. Forums like this help senior leaders align on practical, scalable solutions that integrate health and resilience into core business strategy-strengthening performance and long-term value at the scale the moment demands.

The Forum will feature a carefully curated group of nearly 50 senior leaders, including CEOs, sustainability and resilience executives, public health experts, real estate and infrastructure leaders, risk professionals, city and community leaders, and philanthropic and NGO partners. Through fireside conversations, expert insights and facilitated small-group dialogue, participants will surface new ideas, proven practices and practical tools to accelerate progress across sectors.

“We are seizing this opportunity to come together and align as leaders, breaking down silos to coordinate more effectively and collaborate more deeply,” said Bill Bridge, CEO, Global Green.“The challenges facing our cities demand coordinated leadership. By convening decision-makers who shape buildings, organizations and communities, we can drive outcomes that are not only ambitious, but actionable and enduring.”

Programming will include a signature fireside conversation, multi-sector panels and spotlight sessions on innovations shaping the future of healthy and resilient buildings, and interactive working sessions focused on applying best practices and overcoming barriers to implementation. The Forum will also spotlight confirmed speakers and notable participating organizations, with additional leaders to be announced in the coming weeks.

“Health is the connective tissue between human performance, corporate resilience and environmental stewardship,” said IWBI President and CEO Rachel Hodgdon.“By uniting science with executive leadership, we are recognizing a fundamental truth: you cannot have resilient cities without healthy people and healthy buildings. Our mission is to move this dialogue into action, accelerating market transformation and lasting change.”

The invitation-only Executive Leadership Forum is designed to drive meaningful collaboration and tangible outcomes. A flagship result of the convening will be a special EarthX executive report, shaped by forum participants, that lays out a roadmap for healthier, more resilient cities. Serving as a call to action, the post-event report will focus on leadership priorities for healthy, resilient cities, defining critical areas for action and offering leaders across sectors a clear framework to align efforts, mobilize partnerships and accelerate solutions at scale.

About the World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD)

The World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD) is the leading community of around 230 global businesses making sustainability performance a key driver for competitiveness. Established in 1995, WBCSD is a non-profit member-led organization that connects business leaders through all sectors and major economies, and creates the tools and frameworks to scale collective impact, drive cross-sector innovation, and shape an ambitious, enabling policy agenda. We operate from seven offices worldwide - in Geneva, New York, Chicago, Amsterdam, London, Singapore and Wuhan - enabling collaboration across value chains and geographies. Together with our members, we are rewiring economic and financial systems to support the transition to a net-zero, nature-positive, and inclusive future that creates business value.

About Global Green

Global Green is the American affiliate of Green Cross International (GCI), an international non- governmental organization founded by President Gorbachev in 1993. For nearly 30 years, Global Green has served as a recognized national leader in advancing smart solutions to climate change that improve lives and protect the planet, with the mission to foster a global value shift toward a sustainable and secure future. Programmatically, Global Green works to create green cities, neighborhoods, affordable housing, and schools to protect environmental health, improve livability, create sustainable communities, and support the planet's natural systems. In service of its mission, Global Green has partnered with over 50 organizations including local and federal governments, Fortune 100 companies, academic institutions, international groups and private foundations.

About the International WELL Building Institute

The International WELL Building Institute (IWBI) is a public benefit corporation and the global authority for transforming health and well-being in buildings, organizations and communities. In pursuit of its public-health mission, IWBI mobilizes its community through the development and administration of the WELL Building Standard (WELL), WELL for residential, WELL Community Standard, its WELL ratings and management of the WELL AP credential. IWBI also translates research into practice, develops educational resources and advocates for policies that promote people-first places for everyone, everywhere. More information on WELL can be found here.

International WELL Building Institute, IWBI, the WELL Building Standard, WELL v2, WELL Certified, WELL AP, WELL EP, WELL Score, The WELL Conference, We Are WELL, the WELL Community Standard, WELL Health-Safety Rated, WELL Performance Rated, WELL Equity Rated, WELL Equity, WELL Coworking Rated, WELL Residence, Works with WELL, WELL and others, and their related logos are trademarks or certification marks of International WELL Building Institute pbc in the United States and other countries.

