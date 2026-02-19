The Winter Olympic Games Legacy: Milano Cortina 2026

MENAFN - 3BL) International Olympic Committee news

The Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games are transforming Northern Italy-and what they're leaving behind will last for generations.

We spent a week on the ground exploring the Olympic legacy in action: an Olympic Village becoming homes for 1,700 students, mountain towns getting critical infrastructure upgrades, and accessibility improvements that will serve communities for decades.

This isn't just about two weeks of competition-it's about building something that lasts.

Cover Photo by- Photograph: Peter Jebautzke/Reuters