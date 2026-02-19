The Winter Olympic Games Legacy: Milano Cortina 2026
The Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games are transforming Northern Italy-and what they're leaving behind will last for generations.
We spent a week on the ground exploring the Olympic legacy in action: an Olympic Village becoming homes for 1,700 students, mountain towns getting critical infrastructure upgrades, and accessibility improvements that will serve communities for decades.
This isn't just about two weeks of competition-it's about building something that lasts.
Watch more on Instagram: goinggreenmedia
Cover Photo by- Photograph: Peter Jebautzke/Reuters
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment