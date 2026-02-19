Department Of Meteorology Warns Of Low Horizontal Visibility Inshore Tonight
Doha, Qatar: Weather inshore until 6am on Friday will be hazy, becoming misty to foggy in some places later, and cold, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report, warning of expected poor horizontal visibility.
Offshore, conditions will be hazy to misty at times, with some clouds, the report added.
Winds inshore will be variable, mainly northeasterly to southeasterly, at 3 to 13 knots. Offshore, winds will be mainly northeasterly to northwesterly at 2 to 12 knots.
Sea state inshore will be 1 to 2 feet, while offshore it will range from 1 to 3 feet.
Visibility inshore will range from 4 to 9/2 kilometers, or less in some places later. Offshore, visibility will also range from 4 to 9/2 kilometers, or less at times in certain areas.
