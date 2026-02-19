New Board Of Directors Appointed For Mada Assistive Technology Center

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The formation of the Board of Directors of Mada Assistive Technology Center - Qatar was announced, chaired by the Minister of Social Development and Family, HE Buthaina bint Ali Al Jabr Al Nuaimi, underscoring high-level support for the Center's role in empowering persons with disabilities and older persons, and in enhancing the quality of life for all members of society.

The move reflects the State of Qatar's firm commitment to advancing universal accessibility and promoting the principles of justice and equal opportunity.

The Board comprises: HE Dr. Ibrahim bin Saleh Al Nuaimi, HE Sheikha Najwa bint Abdulrahman Al-Thani, HE Eng. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al Meer, Mashael Ali Al Hammadi; Brigadier Jassim Abdulrahim Al Sayed, Dr. Hanadi Khamis Al Hammad, Eng. Omar Ali Al Ansari, and Maha Mohammed Al Mansouri.

The formation of the Board comes within the context of the Center's new phase, launched by HE the Minister during the Strategic Exhibition held in December 2025, where the Center affirmed its transition toward a more comprehensive framework for advancing accessibility, one that aligns with national aspirations and promotes equal opportunities and active participation for all segments of society.

The new strategy focuses on expanding the use of assistive technology and strengthening the integration of accessibility standards within policies and institutional systems across various sectors, in line with international best practices and standards.

This approach contributes to building a more inclusive and sustainable ecosystem and supports the achievement of Qatar National Vision 2030, particularly under the pillars of Human and Social Development, by empowering individuals, fostering social inclusion, and establishing an enabling environment that guarantees the right of all to access and participate without barriers.



Mada Center was established in 2010 to promote the principles of inclusion and to build an accessible society for persons with disabilities and the elderly.