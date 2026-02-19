Ashghal Announces Partial Closure At Souq Al Wakra Intersection

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Public Works Authority (Ashghal) announces a partial nighttime closure at Souq Al Wakra Intersection for traffic coming from Al Jabal Street, while keeping the remaining directions at the intersection open to traffic.

The closure will take place on Friday, February 20, 2026 from 3am to 10am, and on Saturday, February 21, 2026 from 2am to 7am, in order to carry out the final asphalt layer works, in coordination with the General Directorate of Traffic.

During the closure period, Ashghal urges motorists heading to Souq Al Wakra Intersection from Jabal Street to use Ain Al Sudan Street and alternative routes to reach their destinations, as shown on the attached map.