MOCI Invites Public To Take Part In Survey On Online Delivery Services In Qatar

The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) on Thursday invited the public to participate in a Consumer Experience Survey on purchasing through delivery companies via digital platforms and applications in the State of Qatar.

The survey aims to measure and evaluate the quality of delivery services provided through digital platforms and applications, support service development, enhance efficiency, and advance the consumer experience in line with the highest standards of quality and satisfaction.

The public can participate in the survey by Clicking here.

The ministry said public participation in the survey is appreciated and will help improve delivery services across digital platforms in Qatar.