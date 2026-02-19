Targeting Paramilitary Commanders Committing Atrocities In Sudan

MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

Today, the United States is sanctioning Elfateh Abdullah Idris Adam, Gedo Hamdan Ahmed Mohamed, and Tijani Ibrahim Moussa Mohamed of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), a paramilitary group whose members have committed genocide in Sudan. The RSF has perpetrated atrocities during the almost three-year conflict in Sudan. The RSF and allied militias engaged in a campaign of widespread killings, torture, and sexual violence in El Fasher, the capital of North Darfur, during the months-long siege and subsequent capture of the city in October 2025, targeting civilians based on their ethnicity and tribal identity. The RSF also prevented food and other humanitarian assistance from entering the city, leading to famine and disease.

In addition, the Department of State is designating Elfateh Abdullah Idris Adam under Section 7031(c) for gross violations of human rights. Idris brazenly filmed his atrocities, including executing unarmed civilians in El Fasher. As a result, Idris and his immediate family members are ineligible for entry into the United States.

The Trump Administration seeks a lasting peace in Sudan and an end to the world's worst humanitarian crisis. We call on the belligerents to accept the U.S.-brokered humanitarian truce without preconditions.

Today's actions are being taken pursuant to the authorities under Executive Order (E.O.) 14098 and pursuant to Section 7031(c) of the National Security, Department of State, and Related Programs Appropriations Act, 2026 (Div. F, P.L. 119-75). For more information on today's E.O 14098 action, please see the Department of the Treasury's press release.