Today, the U.S. Department of State announced a pilot“concierge” service designed to leverage the State Department's presence in roughly 270 diplomatic posts to streamline the acquisition of American-made artificial intelligence products for Pax Silica signatories-including power, cooling, software, and hardware.

To maintain a competitive edge in the global AI race, the Department will provide dedicated logistical and consultative support to trusted partner nations and their industry leaders.

This initiative aims to rapidly fortify the digital bond between the United States and its trusted technological partners, ensuring that those committed to the Pax Silica principles of secure, transparent, and resilient supply chains have a clear, expedited path to world-leading AI hardware.

The future of global security is not only about who has the fastest chips, but also who uses them within a technology architecture of trust. By offering this service and promoting cryptographic verification, the United States can ensure its partners lead the AI revolution using an end-to-end secure architecture, with American-made technology.

