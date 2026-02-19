Budget Cuts Hamper Fight Against Afghan Malnutrition Crisis: WFP
WFP Country Director in Afghanistan John Aylieff told the Associated Press:“We have a catastrophic nutritional crisis on our hands, with two-thirds of the country's children facing very serious or crisis-level acute malnutrition.”
He added:“This is the highest surge in malnutrition ever recorded in the country, and the lives of four million children are hanging in the balance.”
“The aid cuts have been devastating,” he continued.“Of the four million acutely malnourished children, we are now forced to turn away three out of four because we simply don't have the funds.”
On 22 July 2025, Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) spokesman Dr. Sharafat Zaman told Pajhwok Afghan News that, from July 2024 to July 2025, 2.9 million children and mothers suffering from malnutrition were registered at government health centres.
kk/sa
