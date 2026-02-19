Indian Businessman Keen To Open Gemstone Showroom In Afghanistan

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): An Indian businessman has expressed interest in establishing a gemstone exhibition showroom in Afghanistan and in facilitating links between Afghan and Indian traders in the pharmaceutical sector.

According to a statement from the Afghan Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Minister Nooruddin Azizi met with Ankush Satana, an Indian businessman, and his accompanying delegation.

During the meeting, Satana conveyed his interest in launching a gemstone display showroom in Afghanistan and in cooperating to connect Afghan and Indian traders in the pharmaceuticals sector.

The statement quoted Satana as saying that Germany has developed technology capable of producing large quantities of diesel fuel from plastic waste collected from rubbish and landfills, and he expressed his readiness to transfer this technology to Afghanistan.

Welcoming the initiative, Azizi pledged full support and described Afghanistan as a country offering favourable investment opportunities. He added that Afghanistan has an active private sector ready to cooperate with foreign investors.

hz/sa