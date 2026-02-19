Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Roper Technologies Announces Dividend


(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SARASOTA, Fla., Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roper Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ROP) announced that its Board of Directors has approved a dividend of $0.91 per share payable on April 22, 2026 to stockholders of record on April 6, 2026.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies is a constituent of the Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, and Fortune 1000. Roper has a proven, long-term track record of compounding cash flow and shareholder value. The Company operates market leading businesses that design and develop vertical software and technology enabled products for a variety of defensible niche markets. Roper utilizes a disciplined, analytical, and process-driven approach to redeploy its excess capital toward high-quality acquisitions. Additional information about Roper is available on the Company's website at .

Contact information:
Investor Relations
941-556-2601
...


