Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Confirms Roadmap Phase 3 Progress As V1 Protocol Activated

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The decentralized finance industry is currently witnessing a steady shift from conceptual designs to functional technical implementations. A notable example of this progression is Mutuum Finance (MUTM), which has officially transitioned into the third phase of its development roadmap. This particular update represents a move toward the practical delivery of its services. The most significant milestone within this phase is the activation of the V1 protocol on the Sepolia testnet.

This development is important because it allows the broader community to interact with the core lending and borrowing framework in a safe and controlled environment. While many new crypto projects often remain in a theoretical or planning stage for long periods, Mutuum Finance is now providing a functional version for public validation and technical testing.

Understanding Mutuum Finance (MUTM)

Mutuum Finance functions as a decentralized and non-custodial liquidity protocol. The project focuses on improving capital efficiency within the digital liquidity market. By using this platform, individuals can supply their digital assets to earn a yield or borrow against their holdings without needing to sell them.

This process is managed entirely through smart contracts, which handle all transactions, risk assessments, and interest rate adjustments. This automated approach reduces the need for manual oversight and aims to increase transparency for all participants. As a new DeFi crypto project, the main priority is creating a secure and predictable environment for both lenders and borrowers.

The Architecture of Dual Lending Markets

A primary component of the Mutuum Finance's whitepaper is its dual-market structure. This design was created to satisfy different user needs through two specific models that operate side by side.

The first model is Peer-to-Contract, which is a pool-based system. In this setup, lenders deposit assets such as ETH or USDT into shared liquidity reserves. Borrowers can then access these funds immediately by providing assets as collateral. The interest rates in this model are dynamic and change automatically based on the current utilization of the pool.

The second model is the Peer-to-Peer system. This part of the protocol is designed for direct agreements between two parties. It allows lenders and borrowers to negotiate their own specific terms, including the interest rate and the duration of the loan.

The Role of mtTokens and Native Stablecoins

When a user provides liquidity to the protocol, they are issued mtTokens in return. These tokens serve as a digital receipt for the deposit and also function as interest-bearing assets.

The system is designed so that these tokens increase in value relative to the original asset over time. This happens naturally as borrowers repay their loans with interest, allowing the yield to accrue automatically for the lender.