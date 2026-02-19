403
Trump Thanks Kuwait For Gaza Relief Package Contribution
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Feb 19 (KUNA) -- US President Donald Trump on Thursday thanked the State of Kuwait for its financial contribution to the Board of Peace.
"I'm pleased to announce that Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, UAE, Morocco, Bahrain, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan and Kuwait have all contributed more than USD 7 billion toward the relief package. That's great. Thank you."
He told the first meeting of the Board that "every dollar spent" is an investment in stability and hope of "a new and harmonious Middle East."
Trump also announced a contribution of USD 10 billion to the Board.
On the United Nation's role, Trump said "I think the United Nations has great potential, really great potential. We're going to make sure the United Nations is viable, and you have some very good people at the United Nations can do a good job.
On boots on the ground, the US President said Albania, Kosovo, Kazakhstan, have all committed troops and police to stabilize Gaza. "Egypt and Jordan are likewise providing very, very substantial help, troops, training and support for a very trustworthy Palestinian police force. We think we're getting some very good people on that police force."
Earlier during the meeting, Kuwaiti Minister of foreign affairs Sheikh Jarrah Al-Sabah had announced a USD-one-billion contribution to support the Board's activities. (end)
rsr
