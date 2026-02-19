Eritrea: Commendable Utilization Of Health Facilities

MENAFN - African Press Organization) ASMARA, Eritrea, February 19, 2026/APO Group/ --

At an activity assessment meeting conducted on 17 and 18 February in the port city of Assab, it was reported that, as a result of growing public awareness on health issues, the utilization of health facilities in the Southern Red Sea Region has significantly increased.

At the meeting, in which Ms. Amina Nurhusein, Minister of Health, and Ambassador Mohammed-Seid Mantai, Governor of the Southern Red Sea Region, took part, heads of health facilities in the sub-zones presented reports focusing on achievements registered, the role of the community in successful health care provision, as well as the supply of medicines, human resources, and equipment. The participants conducted extensive discussions on the reports presented.

Dr. Ali Halo, Director of the Regional Health Office, stated that 87% of the charted program for 2025 has been implemented. Vaccination coverage has reached 87%, while vaccination for children under one year of age has reached 100%. He also noted that the number of pregnant women giving birth at health facilities has increased by 10%.

The participants of the meeting called for the introduction of surgical services at Tio and Idi hospitals, giving due attention to health infrastructure requiring renovation, and conducting regular inspections of unsafe medicines being sold in retail shops, among other measures.

Speaking at the event, Minister Amina indicated that efforts are underway to design short- and long-term plans to expand and develop health care provision, enhance human capacity through training, and introduce modern health facilities.

Ambassador Mohammed-Seid Mantai, on his part, commended the health care services being provided by mobile health practitioners and foot doctors in remote areas of the region.

